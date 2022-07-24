The severe drought in Italy will soon end

Drought is a weather-related event who is born prolonged deficiency from the water supply. It is caused by the reduction or absence of Rainfall. Temporary decrease in precipitation leads to reduced stream flow, at the level of lakes, But not lowering aquifers.

Drought can last for several months As in the Mediterranean, where it is repeated, but also for years as it happens in the western USA, including California. And the drought began in Europe in the Iberian Peninsulawhile also increasing the average temperature.

For a year, even heavy rain hit large areas Europe and Italy toobut especially North and most of the peninsula. This phenomenon becomes Important in northern Italy Because there are other factors added such as severe lack of precipitation, compared to regular and abundant precipitation. Snow falls in winter in the Alps.

But one of the most relevant factors is also Overexploitation of surface water For different uses, e No water collection system Because it is not justified by the historical climate of this geographical area.

Causes of dehydration It has a serious impact on the ecosystem, and thus on the natural environment and agriculture and causes damage to the economy.

Heat waves can greatly exacerbate drought conditionsAccelerate the evaporation of water. Drought is a frequent feature of the climate in much of the world, including the most densely populated areas.

But in Italy the droughtFortunately, it is an unusual and infrequent weather event only in the severity of its appearance, and moreover combined with very high temperatures. Mathematical models for seasonal climate They imagine the rain will returnthan snow on the mountains, but it is characterized by changes in climate, and global warming.

What we see is an introduction to new shortcomingsin the future of our climate, precipitation and new weather conditions that will unfold new droughts more frequently than in the future.