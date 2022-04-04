The Seven Functions Any Cell Phone Has That Few Know: It Will Make Life Easier

The mobile offers many hidden functions (Ticmas)

To send messages, carry out tasks and produce multimedia content. The phone has a large number of uses, some more obvious than others. Here is a tour of some of the “hidden” functions of cell phone This may be useful.

1. Hum a song and find its name

Student Google Included tool It allows you to find a song by simply humming it. This is ideal for those who can reproduce snippets of melodies but often find it difficult to remember the lyrics.I know the name of the issues they have in mind.

Just open the search engine and ask “What is this song? Then start humming the melody or say some snippets of text that are remembered.”

After a few seconds, the system will present up to 3 alternative songs that match the sample provided.

The tool is available to users through the Google app on iOS or Android smartphones, as well as for other devices with Google Assistant.

2. Let him read the messages

The virtual assistant can easily read the messages that arrive on the device. This applies to both Siri and Google Assistant.

‘Read my texts’ is the thing to say and AI will do something. This applies to text messages and WhatsApp.

It should be noted that it is possible that if it is not previously enabled, the system will ask to allow the assistant to access said content. This is enabled from the Settings/Applications menu. There, the assistant is searched for and verified that it has the necessary permissions to perform this task.

3. Use the device without touching the screen

In both Android and iOS, there is a function inside the Accessibility section Allows the system to read everything that appears on the screen.

This is useful for both people with visual impairments as well as for those who want to know what is happening on the mobile phone without having to constantly look at the screen.

In the case of Android, this function is called Talk Back It is activated by going into the settings menu, then enabling accessibility and finally Talk Back.

To deactivate this tool, just hold down the Volume keys for a few seconds.

Apple’s Voice Over feature lets you read what’s happening on the screen

For iOS, the tool is called VoiceOver. To activate or deactivate this option, you can use one of the following alternatives:

a) Ask Siri to do this: “Turn VoiceOver on/off”

b) Press the side button three times, in the case of an iPhone with Face ID; Otherwise you have to press the start button three times

c) Go to the Control Center by entering Settings / Accessibility / VoiceOver and there the option is activated or deactivated.

4. Sleep mode

A mobile phone can be used to determine rest times. In the case of Apple, the inactivity time option can be enabled from the Screen Time or Screen section of Settings.

When you schedule downtime in Settings, only phone calls and apps you select will be available. Downtime applies to all devices that have Screen Time enabled.

Android Digital Wellbeing offers several options for setting mobile usage limits

In Android, there is a function called rest mode or bedtime that allows you to relax. Notifications will be disabled and the screen will appear in grayscale.

It is possible to set the schedules to be activated every day at the same time or to be turned on and off at the time it will be used. This tool is available inside Digital Wellbeing, and can be accessed from the Settings menu.

5. Prevent others from using the app

There are different options to block access to certain apps. In the case of WhatsApp for example, It is possible to configure biometric authentication to enter the application. Thus, the system will ask to unlock the fingerprint or face of the user.

To restrict access to photos or even other services other than WhatsApp, you can use Applications from third parties such as lock app or hide privacy, Among other things.

Guided Access on iPhone allows you to set limits on the use of apps

On the iPhone, there is also a tool called Guided Access Which limits the device to a single app and allows you to control which app features are available.

To activate this option, go to Settings / Accessibility and activate Guided Access. Then tap Passcode Settings and tap Passcode to turn on Guided Access.

To disable the features or set a time limit, triple-press the side button or the home button and click Options. If the options are not listed, triple press the side button or the home button again and enter the code.

6. Leveling the shelf or picture

A cell phone can also help to level the shelf so it’s perfect or a picture to keep it from looking lopsided. In the case of the iPhone, Look for the Level option within the Measure app.

You can place your phone on top of the surface you want to level and then move the bottom or top of the iPhone up or down to see how the scores change. When it reaches zero, it means it is flat.

In the case of Android there is no native tool, so it is necessary to download an external app like Bubble Level, It is very easy to use.

The bubble on the screen moves along the level depending on the position of the phone. When the bubble appears in the middle, it means that the object has been leveled correctly.

7. Metal Detector

It is possible to use a mobile phone to search for metals, something that can come in handy if a ring, coins or anything else made of these items is lost.

Metal detector app allows you to find objects made of this material

To take advantage of this option, you must download an app like Metal Detector by Smart Tools, on Android, or Metal Detector by Alexandr Balyberdin, on iOS.

It should be noted that metal detector applications require a magnetic sensor (magnetometer). If this app is not working properly, you should check your device specifications.

