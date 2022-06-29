The seized Russian mega yacht arrives in San Diego under the flag of the United States

Amadea raised with the American flag at the back

San Diego. The kidnapped Russian yacht “Amadea” has arrived safely in San Diego after a 5,000-mile voyage from Fiji, concluding its transfer to US custody.

It is now moored at the busy RoRo terminal in National City, just south of Naval Base San Diego.

Amadea is a 350 ft (107 m) motor yacht built in Germany in 2016.

US authorities believe that its beneficial owner is Russian oligarch Suleiman Karimov, a billionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. When Amadea entered Fijian waters in mid-April, the US filed a kidnapping request with local courts and sent FBI agents to enforce the application.

The yacht holding company sued to block the court ruling, saying the real beneficial owner is a Russian businessman who has nothing to do with Putin; It turned out to be a person with limited financial resources to manage a yacht worth $ 350 million.

The case made its way into the country’s judicial system over the course of a month, and in early June, Fiji’s Supreme Court issued a final ruling entrusting the ship’s custody to the US government.

With a new crew and a new American flag registration, the Amadea set out to sail the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii.

He entered the port of Honolulu on June 17 to purchase supplies and kitchens, then headed to San Diego, arriving on June 27.

Abel Caruso