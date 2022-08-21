The second season of the TV series is available on Netflix – Nerd4.life

The second season of the TV series Cuphead Showhe is Available on me Netflix. In total, it consists of thirteen new episodes and picks up exactly where the first season ended – from the capture of Cuphead and Mugman at the cookie factory.

What will the two do? Will they serve the sentence imposed on them or will they try to escape? what has become Mrs. Challis? Will he help them or will he stay on the sidelines so as not to run into trouble? When she returns, will they both receive her with open arms or will they chase her away for betraying them and leaving her to fend for themselves?

These and other questions will be answered over the course of the season, which is hopefully a crackling, even if it remains designed for a younger, younger audience.

Before or after watching new episodes of The Cuphead Show, you can always go back to the video game, which remains an absolutely must-play masterpiece. The first official DLC, The Delicious Last Course, was released recently, adding a new area full of bosses to fight and secrets to discover, as well as great 1930s animation to watch. If you’re interested, read our review, in which we make it clear that we really appreciate the Studio MDHR title very much.