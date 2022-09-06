The Sandman 2, when is the next season showing on Netflix?

despite There is no official confirmation from Netflix yetEverything suggests (and hopefully) that we’ll soon be able to watch Season 2 of The Sandman. The time is of course not yet clear, so let’s try to imagine how long it will take for the new episodes to be realized and released.

It should be borne in mind that the first season of The Sandman should have started in May 2020 but as has happened with many other productions, this is also based on the comics of Neil Gaiman It has been postponed. So the works started in October of the same year and ended in August of the following year. Post-production then took a few months, and so the first part of the episodes was released almost two years later, on August 5, 2022.

Referring to these exact times, we can imagine that Production of the second seasoncould start at the end of this year or more realistically at the beginning of the following year, and this should allow the release of new episodes of its own In the last months of 2023.

We can’t yet say for sure what The Sandman 2 will achieve but it looks like Neil Gaiman already has pretty clear ideas. The famous cartoonist may already be working on the new episodes, because, we imagine, the announcement for Netflix may actually arrive in the coming weeks.

