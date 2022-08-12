The Russians want to break through the defense line in the Donetsk region – the General Staff

In the Donetsk region, the enemy is trying to break through the Ukrainian defenses and take favorable positions to resume the offensive in the directions of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut. In its report on the situation on August 11, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the enemy was firing at positions of the Ukrainian army along the front line with the aim of restricting Ukrainian units and preventing their transfer to other directions. clock) on Facebook with. In the Kramatorsk region, the occupiers bombarded the areas around the towns of Presheba, Siwirsk, Hryorivka and Verkniukamyansky. They tried to improve their tactical positions in Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske and Ivano-Daryivka. Ukrainian forces repelled the enemy.

And in the Bakhmut region, the occupiers fired on the regions around Bakhmut, Kostyantinivka, Belhorivka, Visila Dolina, Zaitsevi, Yakovlevka, Kudima and Kordyomyvka, with artillery and tank shells, with barrels and missiles. He carried out air raids on Wijimka, Spirn, Solidar, Bakhmut and Zaitsev.

“The enemy tried to break through our line of defense with incursions and advances in the directions of Yakovlevka, Pakhmotsky, Zaitsev, Vershnina and Dasha. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted casualties on the occupiers and defeated them.”

In the Avdiivka region, the enemy used artillery on Marginka, Netilov, Avdiivka, Obetny and Krasnohorivka. They conducted air raids near Avdiivka and Marinka. The enemy also tried, unsuccessfully, to carry out storming operations in the Marginka and Pesky directions, incurring losses and retreating.

And in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhia regions, the occupiers shot near Novomikhaylevka, Mala Tokmachka, Shevchenko, Novoyakovlika, Holyipol, Velika Novosilka, Uhlidar, Zolota Neva, Orekhiv, Fremivka, Olhevsky, Burlazom, During an attack in the direction of Pavlevka, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

In the Southern Bug region, the occupiers focus their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops into the occupied territories. They bombed several sites.