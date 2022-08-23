The Russian attacks were repelled in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka regions

The enemy is making further efforts to take full control of Donetsk Oblast, occupy Kherson Territory, occupied areas of Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Mykolaiv Oblast. He is also trying to restore the combat capability of his units, which suffered casualties, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced in its report on the situation on Facebook on August 23 (as of 6:00 pm).

And in the Bakhmut region, the occupiers shot at Bakhmut, Bakhmetsky and Kudima. And they carried out air raids on Solidar and Bakhmut. The enemy conducted a fierce reconnaissance in the direction of Zaitsev, was unsuccessful and retreated. The enemy tried to advance in the direction of Solidar, Kudima, Zaitsev and Kordyomyvka with incursions and offensive operations, but to no avail. Withdraw.

And in the Avdiivka region, the occupying forces fired all kinds of artillery at Avdiivka, Obten, Vodian, Novobachmotivka and Nevelsky. They carried out air raids near Marginka and Krasnohorivka. The occupiers wanted to break through the defensive line of the Ukrainian forces with storm actions and advance in the direction of Krasnohorivka, Pervomaisky and Nevelsi. They were unsuccessful and had to retreat in a chaotic manner.

And in the Novopavlyuka region, the occupiers fired artillery with barrels and rockets at Pavlyuka and Wielica Novosilka. They tried unsuccessfully to improve their tactical position in the directions of Novomykhaylivka and Solota Nyva.

In the Southern Bog region, the enemy captured the territories around Posad – Pokrovsky, Oleksandrievka, Pribosky, Lobarev, Mirny, Novoharivka, Chervona Dolina, Pervomaisky, Kizylevka, Lyubomyrivka, Andreyevka, Novoleksandrovka, Mykivulaevka, and multiple guns. Missile launchers. The occupiers carried out air raids near Trudolyubioka, Andreivka and Novohrivka.