The Russian agency, Sputnik, published an article against the “betrayal” of Alberto Fernandez

Article from the Russian Propaganda Agency Sputnik President accused Alberto Fernandez from Betrayal against Vladimir Putin On the criticism leveled by the Argentine president during his tour in Europe against the invasion of Ukraine.

“The level of the Argentine president’s betrayal of his Russian counterpart is beyond doubt,” The article published by Sputnik in its Spanish version, signed by Javier Benitez, is supported by the article.

The text asserts that Russia has been “a great help to Argentina by providing it with the Sputnik V vaccines to combat the epidemic.” In this context, he questions that the president recently met with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, in addition to encouraging him to expel Russia from the Human Rights Council.

The article accuses “the president of a country in which 37.3% of the population lives below the poverty line and where millions of millions do not have access to food, intends to sell food to Germany.”

German Chancellor Olaf Schultz and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez shake hands after a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Marcus Schreiber – AFP

He adds, “On the other hand, Fernandez is offering gas from Vaca Muerta, which he defined as the second unconventional gas reserve. [eufemismo de fracking]The most important in the world. In other words, it will provide shale gas to a country like Germany, which is supposed to have signed certain commitments to the environment and the 2030 Agenda. As the phrase goes, The need has a heretical face.”

In the text entitled “The hypocrisy and betrayal of Putin by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez knows no bounds,” the journalist questions some of the president’s messages in which he condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine via his Twitter account. The article accuses “Russia’s mission of disarmament and disarmament of its neighboring country, which it called “immoral” aggression against Ukraine.” “In this way, it supports the extermination of Kyiv in the Donbass, and the Nazi battalions that carried it out for the past eight years,” he adds.

Likewise, he attacks the president for having a “selective memory” regarding the help he has received from the nation led by Vladimir Putin. And he wonders, “For a few coins, whatever?” , regarding possible deals that Argentina hopes to conclude with European countries, after Alberto Fernandez’s trip to the old continent.

In the same article, a doctor of political science, Bruno Lima, Rocha Becclini, believes he cannot explain the way President Alberto Fernandez has acted. “I don’t understand these things. One thinks Argentina was in ruins, it didn’t have vaccines, it was ‘suspended’ by the IMF” [Fondo Monetario Internacional]When Russia helped him. “Chancellorship [el presidente de Brasil, Jair] Bolsonaro, who is disastrous, has done a little better [que Argentina]because he did everything in his power not to condemn Russia,” Bucklini said, according to the article.

He argues regarding Fernandez’s attitude toward his Russian counterpart: “It makes no sense. Perhaps because of the renegotiation with the IMF from the European Union; it might be due to a proposal to buy grain and primary products from Argentina.”