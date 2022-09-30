The rules change, for users that’s the end

Netflix could change the rules forever, with a change already worrying users. Here’s what will change and how we will have to adapt to the announced news

Netflix It is still considered the number one video streaming platform in the world today. With a simple monthly (or yearly) subscription available in different denominations, you can access a virtually endless catalog of Movies, TV series and documentaries Of all kinds and ages.

Success continues over time, despite fierce competition from other giants like Disney + and Prime Video. What certainly helped was the work of the Reed Hastings team, who were always keen to keep the platform and display itself updated with helpful improvements. In the meantime , There is bad news already worrying users.

Is Netflix changing the rules? Here’s all the possible news

A bolt of blue can forever change the normal use you make Netflix all over the world. This summer in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, the much-talked about feature was introduced. Add a house. This is a useful tool for those who share their account passwords with other people outside their account family. However, having to pay extra, and the news that did not make interested users happy for sure.

In the past few hours, the Rest of the World Gateway has returned to the topic and analyzed the situation. It seems that there are real things boycott campaigns The platform that has already started and which aims to solve the situation. Hashtags like #ChauNetflix (#HelloNetflix) takes over, referring to the #CheNetflix that giant Reed Hastings himself used in a recent marketing campaign.

But not only that, because many consumers in Argentina have already decided cancel your subscription To switch to other services like Disney+ or Prime Video. Now it remains to be understood how the company will react, and if, given the results, the test will remain so and will not become part of the permanent systems. Hope above all that it will not be decided to extend this tool to the rest of the world, Italy included. At the moment there are no special confirmations in this regard.