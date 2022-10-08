For more than a decade, and every time the election of the President of the United States comes, among the general public, as well as among fans WWE and his fans around the world of acting, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reverberates as the highest position an American can aspire to.

On November 7, 2023, the United States will elect its next presidents, and although the finalists for this competition are still unknown, it is already known that, Certainly, The Rock will not seek to be president. He said this in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning:

► Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” rules out being President of the United States

“It is completely off the table. Yes, it is out of options. I say this, but it requires further clarification. I love our country and all the people in it. But, I also love being a father. And that’s the most important thing to me, being a father, number one.

“Especially during this time, at this critical time in my daughters’ lives. I know what it was like to be on the road and to be so busy, so I was absent for many years in my first daughter’s life [Simone].

“And if I become president, I will repeat to my children what happened before, and more so now that they have grown up at this stage and at this critical age of their lives. So my first priority is my daughters. Sure, it’s great to also be the CEO of XFL and 7 Bucks Productions. But the first thing I want to be is my dad. That’s it”.