The robots of the future are presented in Udine

Wearable robotics, robotic surgery, humanoid robotics, and ‘robots’ are just some of the topics that world-renowned experts will cover at the RoManSy Symposium held in Udine from July 4-7. This important event is hosted by Cism (International Center for Mechanical Sciences) in collaboration with Iftomm (International Federation for the Promotion of Mechanism and Machine Science). There will be sixty participants from European countries (Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Romania, Russia, Poland and Switzerland), the United States, Japan and Canada.

The idea of ​​a periodic meeting of this type was born exactly 50 years ago, in 1972, and in this half-century, Friuli has always played a leading role. In fact, among the reasons for the birth of a romantic there was also the reason to maintain open communication between scholars of the East and the West that made it difficult at that time because of the “Iron Curtain”. Thus, the symposium was held alternately in Italy, at Cism in Udine, and in Poland, in Warsaw or in Krakow. The fall of the Wall in 1989 removed this impulse and the conference was also held in other countries such as France, Canada and Japan, returning from time to time to Udine and Poland. However, the conflict situation in which Europe finds itself today has made this impulse renewed once more.

“In the early 1970s, robots were in their infancy – business coordinator Vincenzo Parenti Castelli explains – that robots were complex machines that had to be programmed and reprogrammed to modify the path of the terminal organ carrying the thing to be manipulated or the tool that had to perform a particular task. Dynamic performances, i.e. speed and acceleration, were modest and computational tools were not high-performance and rather expensive.Over the years, thanks to the development of information technology and electronics also, these problems were overcome and many new architectures were found (serial robots, parallel robots) To meet various tasks in various industrial and service fields (manipulation of objects, packaging …), devices for various types of household activities, as well as access to the present day for the design of collaborative robots, the so-called cobots, which means that robots with security features such as the ability to use In close co-existence with the operators, eliminating the risk of any contact with these machines.”

In four days of meetings at Palazzo Mangelli-del Torso in Piazza Garibaldi, we will talk first of all about the future.

“Today its use extends to practically all industrial activities: from production processes to automatic machines, from domestic work aids to integration with surgical and rehabilitation operations – continues Parenti-Castelli -. In particular, these latter areas present a challenge to research and high expectations on the part of users. Who will be able to enjoy the benefits of robotics.In fact, the use of robots for different types of operations to increase the quality of surgical interventions as well as the design of robots dedicated to rehabilitation problems has become a reality.Applications of robots in biomechanics is a great challenge and opportunity for the development of robotics and its applications.All this development has been collected and presented Gradually the releases of RoManSy that have followed each other over the years. RoManSy will remain an international point of reference, a melting pot of innovation and a testament to the most advanced development in theoretical and industrial robotics.”