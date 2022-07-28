The report on Xinjiang is an absolute farce coordinated by the United States and the West

All the lies and rumors regarding Xinjiang will collapse on their own before the facts, and the vicious attempt by some countries to discredit China by manipulating Xinjiang-related affairs is doomed to fail. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference in Beijing Thursday.

The spokesperson also stressed that China urges the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to stand on the right side of history and refuse to release the report on Xinjiang based on false information and allegations.

Nearly 1,000 domestic and foreign NGOs have reportedly sent a joint letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet opposing the publication of the report on Xinjiang.

Talking about the Taiwan issue, Zhao Lijian said that China has repeatedly made clear to the United States its firm stance against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. If the United States goes its own way, the Chinese military will not stand idly by and do nothing.

On China-US scientific and technological cooperation, Zhao said the United States should not put obstacles in the way of normal scientific and cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, and should not deprive or harm China of its legitimate rights and interests in development. Zhao Lijian said the scientific and technological cooperation between China and the United States benefits the common interests of both sides.

Referring to the announcement by the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia of their cooperation in the field of nuclear submarines, Zhao Lijian said that China calls on the three countries to respect the wishes of countries in the region and to undo their decision to develop and limit cooperation, to avoid endangering peace and security in the region. region and around the world.

In response to US officials’ comments disrespecting China-Sri Lanka cooperation, Zhao said China sincerely hopes the United States sincerely helps Sri Lanka overcome current difficulties, ease its debt burden, and promote sustainable development instead of seizing every opportunity to discredit other countries and engage. in geopolitical games.