The record-breaking group stage sets the stage for the best-ever European Women’s Championship | Women’s European Championship

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA Women’s European Championship ended with a series of records on and off the field: attendance records in the stands, goals scored, internet searches recorded and more.

England’s 14 goals in three group stage matches represented an all-time record in the competition, while host national team Beth Mead became the first to score five goals in the group stage and, with Germany’s Alexandra Pope, was the first woman to score. Three matches in the group stage. On the other hand, Julie Nelson of Northern Ireland became the oldest player to score in the Women’s European Championship, scoring against Norway at the age of 37 years 33 days.

Highlights of the Women’s European Championship: England 8-0 Norway

However, if the numbers on the field were impressive, the numbers off the field were even more impressive. Even before the tournament started, the record for tickets sold was set at 500,000 (more than double the previous record of €240.055 for women at Euro 2017 in the Netherlands). In addition, with 68,871 spectators attending the opening match in which England beat Austria 1-0, the previous record of 41,301 in the 2013 final in Solna was surpassed. It is very likely that this record will be broken again in the Wembley final.

A total of 369,314 fans bought tickets for the group stage matches, with an average of 15,300 spectators for all 24 matches. The record-breaking 240.055 spectators at UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 were defeated in the 16th match of the final with 31 matches in total! The attendance of the group stage match, in which the hosts did not participate, recorded defeat three times: the first time with 16,819 spectators for the match Spain vs. Finland, then with 21,342 spectators for the match between Holland and Sweden and finally with 22,596 spectators. Spectators 4-1 between the defending champions and Switzerland in Sheffield which earned them qualification for the quarter-finals in the Netherlands.



Sweden fans on their way to Sheffield StadiumNigel Rhodes Photography Ltd

The enthusiasm for the tournament was also reflected in the attendance of 90,000 fans at fan parties before the final matches, more than 100,000 banners were distributed in the stadiums and more than 10,000 fans attended the colorful fan tours to the stadiums before the matches. Local authorities in Sheffield reported that turnout in the city center increased by 22% on July 9, the day the Netherlands met Sweden in Bramal Lane.

Those numbers are great for host cities, but tournament partners are also benefiting from global interest in the competition. With all the official stats and match information, nightly highlights and details of where to watch matches on TV, the official UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 website and mobile app has become the go-to point for fans and the press, receiving more than 5.25 million visits (and nearly 20 million page views) So far: More than double the same stage of the 2017 edition. About 30% of these visits come from the UK, where local fans eager to get match tickets and catch up on teams’ performances are increasingly popular with live MatchCentre streams.

Social channels are also setting records: since the start of the Women’s EURO, the number of followers on official channels such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat has more than quadrupled compared to the stage equivalent of the 2017 event. Video engagement has increased tenfold compared to the stage equivalent to the 2017 event. The former, with TikTok, the competition’s official entertainment platform, is driving growth and engagement by giving fans unpublished content, such as behind-the-scenes matches, and a complete schedule for the biggest women’s EURO tournament ever.



Holland fans on their way to Sheffield

“This European Women’s Cup is exactly what we all expected and hoped for,” said Nadine Kessler, head of the UEFA Women’s Football Team. It is a record-breaking from start to finish and raises the bar to an unprecedented level in every aspect, both on an athletic and organizational level.”

“We have worked with great commitment and dedication to prepare for this tournament, and now it is a wonderful thing to see it come true. We have invested like never before, something that our players, teams and fans in stadiums and at home, but also our partners can see and hear. We are entering a very hot phase. We are all set to leave an extraordinary legacy when the trophy is handed to the champions at Wembley on July 31.”