The reason for not putting paper on the toilet according to science

When using a file the toilet Inside a public bathroom, we certainly think of the millions of germs and bacteria that we could find on the surface. In the face of this, our first reaction will be the place paper -Healthy in general-, but Sciences Show that this is not working. Thus, every time we think of all the people who have used the bathroom before us, we’re going to have to stop putting that paper down.

According to scientists, the paper It will quickly become a breeding ground for bacteria, generating a useless and counterproductive effect. Therefore, if we think we are doing the right thing, and taking the necessary precautions, it is important to know that this is not the case and not everything is as it seems. According to research from the University of Arizona, cutting toilet paper will not prevent the spread of germs.

