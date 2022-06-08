The reason for not putting paper on the toilet according to science

When using a file the toilet Inside a public bathroom, we certainly think of the millions of germs and bacteria that we could find on the surface. In the face of this, our first reaction will be the place paper -Healthy in general-, but Sciences Show that this is not working. Thus, every time we think of all the people who have used the bathroom before us, we’re going to have to stop putting that paper down.

According to scientists, the paper It will quickly become a breeding ground for bacteria, generating a useless and counterproductive effect. Therefore, if we think we are doing the right thing, and taking the necessary precautions, it is important to know that this is not the case and not everything is as it seems. According to research from the University of Arizona, cutting toilet paper will not prevent the spread of germs.

Argument according to Sciencesis that the microscopic size of the bacteria allows them to cross paper Healthy quite easily, other than the fact that I show great thickness. Therefore, contrary to popular belief, paper is prone to germs because it is an ideal surface for virus deposits because paper is made to absorb them.

Thus, if we cover a seat the toilet with paperWe’re just going to encourage germs to move into our bodies. Therefore, regardless of the fact that practice makes us feel safe, it will be important to stop doing it.

Photo: Pixabay

besides Sciences Revealed that not only a seat the toilet It will be a breeding ground for germs and bacteria. Is that one of the biggest dangers is found in toilet drains and fecal stains, as viruses will spread throughout the public bathroom. Therefore, after using the toilet, hands should be washed and disinfected.