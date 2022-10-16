The Queen of Psychological Tricks defeated Friedrich Heinz

RSNplus Gross is the new world champion in speed racing

Written by Peter Maurer



Women’s World Championship podium finishes from left: Leah Sophie Friedrich, Mathilde Gross, Emma Haines | Photo: Cor Vos

15.10.2022 | (RSN) – After 23 years with Felicia Ballanger, France is once again a world champion in track racing. Located on the outskirts of Paris, Saint Quentin en Yves first defeated defending champion Emma Haines in the semi-finals and then triumphed in the rainbow jersey battle against Lea-Sophie Friedrich, who was the fastest in qualifying. With all kinds of mind games, but also the finish with the fastest legs, she won the gold on day three of the title competition ahead of the German duo.

The first semi-final match against Haines began with a duel, as happened a few months ago in Munich. There, the Germans managed to outsmart Gross by a hairline. While Gross won the first race, this time it was Haines, but the 25-year-old lost to her opponent in the second and third rounds. Haines could at least console himself with the bronze medal after winning the small final against Lauren van Rijsen of the Netherlands.

The defending champion, who was ousted after the race, explained: “When you’re always on the chase, it’s very mentally stressful. My disappointment was limited. I’m proud of myself for turning it around and being able to win the bronze.” Her teammate Friedrich also had to admit defeat, which he did without “staring” at the Grand Final. It still didn’t quite work without mind games, Gross pumped himself up, puffed up loudly before the start and probably signaled to her opponent “Hey, I’m excited for gold.”

Mathilde Gross won sprint gold again for France, 23 years after compatriot Felicia Ballanger.| Photo: Cor Vos

Once again, it was only hundreds who chose gold and silver. The first duel went to Gross with three hundred and the second with six. “Of course I wish I had the rainbow jersey, because I still don’t have that title. My legs are really good at the moment,” 22-year-old Friedrich said after the race. Like last year at Roubaix, she had to settle for silver: “Matilde has developed tremendously. I’m happy for her too. And her victory is a motivation for me to get that title at some point.”

Silver medal for Cluj in the points race



Likewise, the men’s points race was close to the race, with Dutchman Jweri Havic taking the gold. The 31-year-old managed to win the most laps over his opponents and was the only driver on the field to collect three plus laps. And in the 160 lap race, the silver medal went to Roger Kluge, who won by three points over Belgian Fabio van den Bosch.

“The silver is definitely a success, but it’s not the dream I was dreaming of. In the end I had to attack and move to the points classification. However, tactically I can’t fault myself. In the end, Yuri Havic led cleverly. He always is. Well, open to stand on the podium. The medal confirms I haven’t been written off yet. I want to keep racing for at least another two years,” said 36-year-old Kluge, who shared teammate Theo Reinhardt’s two-time win over Madison, who is still from He is scheduled to celebrate the world championship title on Sunday.

Silver and bronze surviving for Germans Leah Sophie Friedrich (left) and Emma Haines.| Photo: Cor Vos

Jannah with world record and gold in 4000 meters



However, Filippo Gana was responsible for the outstanding performance on the third day, as a week after setting a world clock record, he broke the sound barrier in the individual pursuit. He was the first person to complete 4,000 meters in a title fight in under four minutes, defeating Jonathan Milan in the Italian final with a time of 3:59.636.

“I think it’s been a great week,” said Jana, who was three-tenths faster than Ashton Lampe in Paris. “I tried to do something special and I think I made some of my dreams come true.” The American champion and defending champion was the biggest absentee in Paris but set his own record in Mexico at 1,800m while Ganna is now rising almost at sea level.

Roger Kluge won the silver in the points race. | Photo: Cor Vos

Surprisingly, Portugal’s Evo Oliveira won the bronze medal in the mini-final ahead of Britain’s Daniel Bigham. Fifth was the Swiss Simon Vitzthum, for the best German Tobias Buck-Gramko remained only eleventh. European champion Nicholas Heinrich took eighteenth place, and a year ago the two young Germans were fifth and sixth in the Rubiks.

Dörnbach fourth in the millennium



In the 1000 meters, defending champion Jeffrey Hoagland won the gold medal in a superior manner with a time of 58.106 minutes. The Dutchman won by more than a second over the French Melvin Landerno and the Spaniard Alejandro Martinez Choro. The fourth was the German Maximilian Dornbach.

“The podium would have been great,” the 26-year-old said. “I played fifth myself and wanted to lead in less than a minute. Of course, fourth is always a bit difficult.” Mark Jurczyk was 10th and thus missed the top eight final.

Jennifer Valenti of the United States prevailed in the Women’s Omnium. The Olympic champion won ahead of the Dutch Mike van der Doyen and Portugal’s Maria Martins. Leah Lin Teutenberg finished 11th, Switzerland’s Allen Seitz finished 14th, and Austria representative Verena Eberhardt finished the four-way fight in 18th place.