The president’s data is useless

When the president is asked about his security strategy, he usually answers that every day at 6 am he meets with security locker to analyze the topic. Holding daily meetings is not a strategy. In meetings, strategies, if any, can be discussed, actions followed, results reviewed or adjustments made, but the mere fact of scheduling something every day on the calendar is not part of any strategy.

Something similar happens with economic information. The boss repeated several times that he likes to be informed of certain specific things every morning. Yesterday he repeated it when celebrating our anniversary he sat. “It’s basic data, the one that I check daily. Just as we gather every morning to see the report of crimes committed in the last 24 hours, I also see what is received daily, what is obtained in the SAT. Another piece of information I check daily is jobs or registered workers in social Security. I have five or six statements that I check every day to see how we’re doing. Of course, I am aware of the appreciation or depreciation of the peso, and this is another piece of information that I check every day.” It is understood that the president, apart from these data – data exchange rate, social security companies, collection – also reviews the public debt figures.

I don’t pretend to know why the president is asking for this specific data every day, maybe it gives him some peace of mind when he pretends to have an economic strategy, something similar to what happens from a security point of view. Perhaps being familiar with these macroeconomic variables will give you a sense of security, although it may be a false sense of security, I would say Lopez Gatell. Having five or six daily statements – or whatever – without context, without structure, without overview, does not allow the president or anyone else to be briefed on economic matters. In return, they allow him to pretend that he is.

I hope the president – whoever he is – is well versed in what is happening in the country and in the world, aware that not all data is relevant every day and that knowing the exchange rate at which the rate closed the day before does not make you more knowledgeable or more familiar with foreign exchange or international finance . Perhaps it is appropriate today to have an intelligence report on what is happening Russia s Ukraine To be able to anticipate trade exchanges and expectations regarding energy prices and anticipate potential food crises, knowing that the dollar closed the sale today at 20 pesos and 30 cents.

Reviewing the daily balances of public sector financing requirements may allow you to see the daily change, but not the potential for debt as a financial instrument or the increase in its cost due to changes in interest rates. I suppose the president, along with the daily balances, will be informed of the purpose of the debt required, for example, what will be the destination of a $700 million credit apparently authorized by the World Bank to the Treasury on May 31 of this year under the name “Sustainable and inclusive economic growth”.

Governance should not be about data collection. Numbers help design strategies, analyze results, study with experts and, above all, the right track if necessary. But the data the president requests daily is just that. Data without strategy. Useless data then.