The presidents and heads of state who will attend the inauguration of Gustavo Petro

(CNN Spanish) – The next president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, Will take over August 7Dozens of senior leaders and delegations from various countries have so far confirmed their arrival in the country to accompany the president at the beginning of his term.
On August 7, according to the country’s political tradition, Petro will enter the Council of Nariño and begin to exercise the office of president until 2026. On the same day, President Ivan Duque ended his term.
According to information from the organizing committee for the inauguration of Gustavo Petro, these are the presidents, leaders and delegations that have confirmed their attendance next August 7 in Bogota.
- King Philip VI of Spain
- Gabriel Borek, President of Chile
- Guillermo Laso, President of Ecuador
- Luis Abenader, President of the Dominican Republic
- Luis Ars Catacura, President of Bolivia
- Mario Abdo Benitez, President of Paraguay
- Laurentino Cortizo, President of Panama
- Xiomara Castro, President of Honduras
- Rodrigo Chavez, President of Costa Rica
- Alberto Fernandez, President of Argentina
- Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, First Lady of Mexico
- Dina Bullwart, Vice President of Peru
- Beatrice Arguimon, Vice President of Uruguay
- Delegation of the Government of the Netherlands (Curacao)
- Felix Oloa, Vice President of El Salvador
- Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
They also confirmed the presence of delegations from the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea, led by parliamentarians from these countries.
Also, 13 representatives of international organizations, such as CAF, CAN, Segib, Cepal and CAN, will arrive in Colombia.
The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, has informed the government of Colombia that he will not be able to participate in the leadership transfer because Congress has not given him permission to leave the territory, as stipulated in the Constitution, which is why he will. To be represented by the Vice President.
Castle sent a message, Shared by the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairsin which he stated that the decision was inconsistent with his “extremely high evaluation” of relations with Colombia.
