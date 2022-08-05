The presidents and heads of state who will attend the inauguration of Gustavo Petro

I don’t think Pietro is ready to do crazy things, says Jose Antonio Ocampo 0:58

(CNN Spanish) – The next president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, Will take over August 7Dozens of senior leaders and delegations from various countries have so far confirmed their arrival in the country to accompany the president at the beginning of his term.

On August 7, according to the country’s political tradition, Petro will enter the Council of Nariño and begin to exercise the office of president until 2026. On the same day, President Ivan Duque ended his term.

According to information from the organizing committee for the inauguration of Gustavo Petro, these are the presidents, leaders and delegations that have confirmed their attendance next August 7 in Bogota.

King Philip VI of Spain

Gabriel Borek, President of Chile

Guillermo Laso, President of Ecuador

Luis Abenader, President of the Dominican Republic

Luis Ars Catacura, President of Bolivia

Mario Abdo Benitez, President of Paraguay

Laurentino Cortizo, President of Panama

Xiomara Castro, President of Honduras

Rodrigo Chavez, President of Costa Rica

Alberto Fernandez, President of Argentina

Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, First Lady of Mexico

Dina Bullwart, Vice President of Peru

Beatrice Arguimon, Vice President of Uruguay

Delegation of the Government of the Netherlands (Curacao)

Felix Oloa, Vice President of El Salvador

Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

They also confirmed the presence of delegations from the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea, led by parliamentarians from these countries.

Also, 13 representatives of international organizations, such as CAF, CAN, Segib, Cepal and CAN, will arrive in Colombia.

The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, has informed the government of Colombia that he will not be able to participate in the leadership transfer because Congress has not given him permission to leave the territory, as stipulated in the Constitution, which is why he will. To be represented by the Vice President.

Castle sent a message, Shared by the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairsin which he stated that the decision was inconsistent with his “extremely high evaluation” of relations with Colombia.