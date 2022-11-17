The President of Unindustria Calabria received the Consul General of the United States

He was welcomed by Unindustria Calabria President Aldo Ferrara and Director Dario Lamana Consul General of the United States of America in NaplesAnd theTracy Roberts Pounds, accompanied by Consul for Political and Economic Affairs Charles Lobdell and Political Adviser Carlotta Nau.

During the meeting, which was held in an atmosphere of great cordiality, Ferrara head He represents “Calabria in Motion” on various themes Confindustria Calabrese is the champion in supporting important and strategic initiatives in terms of economic policies, infrastructures and productive investments. In particular, the leader of the Calabrian industrialists focused on the great opportunities for economic growth that could arise from the efficient use of the huge financial resources of unilateral planning. these resources, Ferrara said, On the one hand, they will make it possible to create and implement adequate infrastructures in terms of advanced logistics and sustainable mobility, and on the other hand, to support the formation of a large, modern and developed production base.



circumstances like this – Follow Ferrara – Combined with the launch of Zes Zones, the wide availability of industrial zones, the presence of the port of Gioa Tauro and the strategic location in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea, will make Calabria a land of great business opportunities in the near future. Precisely considering these elements, the chief industrialist of Calabria hoped that stable cooperative relations could be established with the United States also regarding the development of technological production in the future.

at the end of the visit Ferrara head He expressed his satisfaction with the meeting with Consul Tracy Roberts Pounds, expressing his hope that it would be the beginning of a fruitful and future dialogue and a strong strategic imprint of industrial cooperation.