The President of Bolivia honors the heroes of the Battle of Bahia

“120 years after the glorious Battle of Bahia, we pay tribute to our indigenous rubber-making sisters and brothers who fought and expelled the invading forces that coveted our natural resources led by patriot Ixiaminio Bruno Racoa. Long live #Pando!” the president wrote on his Twitter account.

In another message posted with photos on that social network, Arce reported that the day before, he had been meeting until dawn today with members of the Unity Charter in that constituency with the aim of promoting alignment and coordination with social organizations.

According to the official, this link is necessary to ensure development.

“We continue to work in #Cobija (the capital of Pandina), where we had an interesting meeting with the brothers of the mayors of #Pando. We are advancing on a comprehensive strategy to enhance the development of our department, which begins with the manufacturing of Amazonian products,” the head of state explained on the social network.

The Battle of Bahia took place on October 11, 1902 in what was then Puerto Bahia (today Cobija), when a squad of fighters, including tacanas and rubber pickers, called the Porvenir Column, fought against Brazilian forces who intended to occupy and claim annexation. from that region.

The Deputy of the Movement to Socialism – The Political Instrument of the Sovereignty of the Peoples, Rui Suárez, recently announced the opening of a business group for Ars in the province of Pando.

According to the district’s community leader, president and vice president, David Chuquihuanca, will offer 270 community homes in the municipalities of Cobija, Philadelphia, Bella Flor, Puerto Rico, and San Lorenzo.

Suarez added, on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the Battle of Bahia and the 84th anniversary of the foundation of this department, Copigenos will also receive three educational complexes and a sewage system.

They will also announce new projects that will be processed under the Import Substitution Manufacturing Program. We are talking about three approved projects with a resource of more than 20 million Bolivians (about three million dollars), the legislator explained.

To defend national borders, this department was established by German President Bush on September 24, 1938 in honor of Jose Manuel Bando (La Paz, December 25, 1848 – El Alto, June 17, 1917).

MV / GBM