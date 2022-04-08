The possibility of Sweden and Finland joining NATO was discussed at a meeting: an American official

file image. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken leaves Brussels Airport for Washington, USA. April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hochstein/POOL

Written by Daphne Psalidakis

BRUSELAS, 7 abr (Reuters) – La posibilidad de que Finlandia y Suecia se unan a la OTAN formó parte del debate entre los ministros de Asuntos Exteriores de la alianza militar en Bruselas esta semana, dijo el jueves un alto funcionario del Departamento de Estado United State.

“Obviously this would be a decision by those countries,” the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

“The door to the alliance is still open and there have been discussions about this potential candidacy,” he said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which it says aims, among other things, to weaken Ukraine’s military potential and prevent it from becoming a bridge to a NATO offensive, has prompted the two northern countries to consider joining the US-led alliance.

Since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, public opinion polls conducted by the Finnish media have taken a sharp turn, and most Finns now support joining NATO.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto earlier told reporters that Finland will clarify its next steps in the coming weeks regarding a possible decision to apply for NATO membership.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that if Finland and Sweden join NATO, Russia will have to “rebalance the situation” with its own actions.

(Reporting by Daphne Psalidaques; Editing in Spanish by Javier Lopez de Lleida)