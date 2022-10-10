The playoff against Wales – for the women’s national team, it’s about the World Cup ticket, but not only – the sport

On Tuesday, the Swiss women’s national team battles Wales for a ticket to the 2023 World Cup. The starting position is good.

I hope with all my heart that we win this match and qualify. It will be costly for women’s football in Switzerland if we are not in Australia in 2023.

That statement alone from Natty coach Nils Nielsen underscores just how dangerous Tuesday’s World Cup play-off match against Wales can be. If you only look at the small image, it is about the Swiss women’s national team’s fourth participation in a grand final round after the 2015 World Cup and the 2017 and 2022 European Championships.

But Nielsen’s departing boss also has the big picture. Missing the 2023 World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand will also have negative effects on women’s football in Switzerland in the short term, but above all in the medium and long term.

Accordingly, the Danish coach meticulously prepares his players for the confrontation in Letzigrund. Thoughts about his departure (still) have no place: “Maybe I can be emotional after the match. But at the moment I can’t think of anything other than the game. I’m glad we have a chance to achieve something big,” Nielsen said.

Letzigrund as a stroke of luck

Switzerland are the favorites in the duel with Wales, who barely mastered the first playoff hurdle last Thursday against underdog Bosnia and Herzegovina. As far as staffing is concerned, Nielsen can count entirely except for patients Lara Marti and Nina Staplevelt, SFV’s choice should be better than the Welsh women in terms of play.

Then midfielder Kumba Sue revealed the recipe for how the British could break through: “We must let the ball roll in our ranks so that we are not constantly involved in duels.” Natural turf, which the national team clearly prefers to artificial turf, should help. In turn, the coaches and players are happy that the game, which is very important, takes place in Letzigrund and not, for example, in Thun or Bell, where the national team played in the past.

Win after 90 minutes, avoid shaking

The starting position before the playoff is not entirely complicated. One thing is clear: if Switzerland beat Wales after 90 minutes, they will almost certainly go to the World Cup finals next summer. However, if the game is won only in overtime or on penalties, there is a risk of another draw due to the odd situation.

Of the three European qualifying winners, only two will qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup. The weakest European winner will compete in another intercontinental playoff, to be held in Oceania in early 2023.

Nielsen has complete confidence in her subjects. The Dane is not missing out on an exciting penalty kick ahead of his last important match as coach of the national team. When asked if he has been training on penalties in the past few days, Nielsen answered dry: “No!”