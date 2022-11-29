The photo Neymar posted while Brazil were playing Switzerland

Qatar 2022 > Qatar 2022
Look at the Instagram story that Neymar posted seconds before Brazil’s match against Switzerland
November 28, 2022 in 15:31
Neymar uploaded two stories on Instagram seconds ago Brazil will play Switzerland in the second date of Group G From Qatar World Cup 2022.
At first, he posted a picture of LeBron James in Los Angeles Lakers. The forward scored a season-high 39 points on Saturday, leading his team to a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.
Lebron stole
In the second he showed his right leg Doing a physical therapy session in Right ankle injury On Thursday in Brazil’s first match against Serbia.
Neymar’s ankle
Bora (we go!), Neymar wrote while Rafinha and Vinicius Jr. sang the anthem.
Neymar will not play on Friday against Cameroon at the end of the group and hopes to reach the round of 16.
With a 1-0 win over Switzerland and a 3-3 morning draw between Serbia and Cameroon, Brazil became the runners-up in the Round of 16, after France.
