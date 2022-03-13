The path also leads to Schwenningen: the police are looking for a stolen tractor in the district of Waldshut – Villingen-Schwenningen and the surrounding area

The police are looking for the stolen tractor. (Icon picture) Photo: Pixabay





Police headquarters in Constance are looking for a stolen Fendt tractor worth €50,000. There are indications that this could be in the Waldshut-Tiengen region.

Villingen-Schwenningen / Waldshut-Tiengen – A ‘Fendt’ tractor was stolen from a construction site at the ‘Take Off Complex’ in Neuhausen ob Eck on Friday night. The heavy green tractor Type 926 is registered with the registration number UL-JH 926. After noticing the theft of the car around 6:30 am on Friday, the criminal police in Tuttlingen began an investigation.







Tractor moved to VS

This assumes that the car has been driven or transported to the Spittelbronner Weg at VS-Schwenningen. On Friday afternoon, there were indications that the tractor was at Stühlingen in the Waldshut region.

After that, the track of the tractor was lost. The criminal police in Tuttlingen ask for information on the perpetrators and the whereabouts of the vehicle by calling 07461/9410.







