The Orchestra of the Community of Madrid brings Spanish music to the Alps

Geneva, October 28 (EFE). The Community Orchestra of Madrid (ORCAM) will give its first concert outside Spain since the start of the pandemic tomorrow in the Swiss city of Andermatt, where it will transport Alpine residents to the second hall. Famous pieces of Spanish music: “Concerto de Aranjuez” and “Amour Progo”.

In addition to these masterpieces by Joaquin Rodrigo and Manuel de Falla, the No. 8 Symphony Orchestra will perform in G Grand by Czech composer Antonin Dvorak at Andermatt Hall.

With this concert, the Madrid Philharmonic “relives” the visit of the Swiss Orchestra, which last season was the main guest at the National Music Hall cycle.

“After a few years of paralysis on international tours, in which I felt it was impossible to return to the touring model, this trip is a boost to the opening of the orchestra on the international stage,” Orkham Foundation Managing Director Raquel said. Rivera.

The concert will feature a wonderful performance by guitarist Pablo Sainz Villegas, who is responsible for translating the lead single from “Concerto de Aranjuez”.

The Orchestra of the Community of Madrid, born in 1987, has been at the helm of the Teatro de la Zarzuela since 1998 and in the past has performed on important classical music stages such as Carnegie Hall in New York, Teatro la Fenice in Venice or the Berlin Konzerthaus.

Conductors such as Lorin Maazel, Krzysztof Penderecki or Cristóbal Halffter were guest teachers with the orchestra, which was also present at many Latin American and Asian festivals. EFE

