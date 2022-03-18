The opposition asserts that the signing of the Escazu Treaty could create problems with other countries | private

RN’s deputy, Jose Miguel Castro, questioned the government’s decision to re-sign the commitment to the Escazu Agreement, stressing that the country could come into conflict with other countries, such as Bolivia.

President Gabriel Borek will sign the Escazu Agreement today, He is considered the first environmental charter in Latin America and one of the first to establish the protection of environmental defenders.

The decision was also evaluated and criticized by the House Environment Committee and the House of Representatives.

It is a good sign that the agreement has been signed by this administration, which will benefit and contribute to the protection of ecosystems, said the deputy of the Democratic Revolution, Catalina Perez.



On the contrary, the Deputy National Renewal, José Miguel Castro, emphasized that the signing of the treaty could generate conflicts with other countries.

Elisa Arriagada, Director of the Civil Engineering Program in Environment and Sustainability at Bernardo O’Higgins University, explained the importance of the initiative.

The signing of this agreement prior to COP27 was a commitment by President Gabriel Borek. The initiative was promoted and negotiated primarily by the former president, Sebastian Pinera, during his first term, but he refused to endorse it.



