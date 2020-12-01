The opening of UCLA Basketball Stadium against Long Beach State – Orange County Register has been postponed

The Monday night men’s basketball match between UCLA and the Long Beach State visit has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues within the Long Beach program.

According to statements issued by the two schools, the match was postponed due to “excessive caution.” Teams plan to reschedule the match, although there is no immediate information on when this will happen.

In its statement, the school said that LBSU, which has not played any game after this season, has been allowed to continue its basketball activities and will not be discontinued at this time.

According to reports, match day testing resulted in postponements. It was not immediately known if this was related to a player.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin told reporters that his players went through their pre-match routine completely before learning that their opening game on their home turf had stopped.

The next UCLA match scheduled for Thursday is against Seattle University before the team opens the expanded Pac-12 conference schedule of 20 games against Cal on Sunday.

The Bruins (1-1) He lost the opening game of the season to San Diego State Last Wednesday and Need 3 more times to beat Coldreen after two days.

Long Beach is set to next play another no-conference game at Loyola Marymount on Friday.

UC women’s team, too The inaugural home game against Cal State Fullerton was postponed For 48 hours last week, when Bruins had to postpone it until Friday due to a delay in getting test results for Team Fullerton. Sunday’s UCLA-Pepperdine Women’s Match It has also been postponed due to COVID-19 reasons.