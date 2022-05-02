The oldest marine dinosaur tooth was found in the Swiss Alps

EFE

Geneva / 02.05.2022 10:12:51

Scientists from Zurich Universities (Switzerland) and bon (Germany) announced the discovery of the Swiss Alps Oldest marine dinosaur Found so far, it is believed to belong to Large ichthyosaur.

The piece of tooth, which is about six centimeters thick, is part of a fossil collection Discovered between 1976 and 1990 in Canton from Grisons In southeastern Switzerland, recent analyzes have found that It contains the remains of at least three ichthyosaurs.

The Find the age The ideas put forward so far question about this type of marine reptile that became extinct towards the Upper Cretaceous period (90 million years ago) and that some specimens could have reached as far as 20 meters in length.

This size is about the size of today’s great whale, which is currently believed to be the largest animal in history.

Find this age too raises new questions about the feeding techniques of these animals, From then until now the largest subspecies of ichthyosaur was thought to lack teeth and suck its prey.

Fossils have been discovered in an area of ​​sediments from the Triassic period (a few 200 million years), when the area was covered by the Tethys Sea, at a time when the emerging land was concentrated in two large continental masses that geologists have adopted as Gondwana and Laurasia.

