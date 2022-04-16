The offline village that made a fuss on Netflix: has a unique atmosphere

There’s an entirely separate village that hit Netflix in one of its films: Let’s Get to Know the Offline Village.

Italy is dotted with charming villages scattered throughout the territory: from the far north to the far south, enchanting and authentic places where time seems to have stopped suddenly, crystallizing a state in all its nature. In the wave of those countries that care so much about their roots that somehow want to keep the most spontaneous part, there villages Living happily while they are perfectly Offline online. This in particular has also conquered a giant Netflix to produce a movie.

The village we want to talk about today is as delicious as it is intentionally disconnected from any Internet related dynamics. If you want to visit a country that gives you one size Currently vacation-You are in the right place.

The happy offline village that drove Netflix crazy

The village in question is Galiano de Mugelloa place that retains its purely analog entity, despite the digital age we live in.

This small village is a small part of the Italian municipality Barberino de Mugelloin the province of Florence. In this place, life flows at its own pace, far from what we are accustomed to, between a cup of coffee at the bar, or a stroll in the alleys, everything seems calm and carefree, but something has changed the quiet life of this small offline village Life symbol. Netflix took care of that with the movie Mitchell vs Machines.

Offline village history

Galeano de Mugello has an ancient origin, including mountains Apennines, about 1,000 residents live inside. Its history is linked to the Ubaldini family, and in addition to being famous for their lifestyle, it is also a village to be discovered.

This country became popular in 2021, when it became a symbol of distance with digital, following the 2020 estimates, revealed by Ministry of Innovation and AGCOMIt has been found that up to 98% of citizens still own landlines. Borgo who fully returned to these white areasthat is, where Internet access is limited or absent.

Galliano di Mugello: an oasis of peace in Tuscany

A medieval village not reached today by any internet signal. Walking its streets free of noise, traffic and technology is almost a mystical experience, at most you can hear some chatting among the residents or the noise of some monkey cars. Not to mention the nature that embraces this place: a true oasis of peace.

Netflix arrives with a great story

But let’s get to the point, when this sleepy village saw interest from a giant like Netflix, it just so happened that the offline village became Mitchell’s backstory against the machines. The plot, at least at once, is about a family that aims to face the apocalypse of the robot and in this respect Galeano de Mugello appeared as the perfect backdrop.

Galliano di Mugello is not just an offline village, it is a place where you can re-establish an old rhythm with life and observe how everything changes when we slow down. There is nothing better for a vacation and maybe not only.