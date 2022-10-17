The number of refugees in Serbia almost doubles the capacity to reside

This content was published on Oct 17, 2022 – 11:11

Belgrade, 17 October (EFE). – The increase in the number of refugees arriving in Serbia, especially from Afghanistan and Syria, has led to a collapse in absorptive capacity and caused thousands of them to have to sleep in the open air, the NGO Centro de Protection and Assistance for asylum seekers reported today.

There are now at least 10,000 refugees in Serbia, with a maximum of 6,000 places, in summer weather conditions, to welcome them, according to the director of that organization, Rados Djurovic, to the Tanjung news agency.

For this reason, alert, thousands of them sleep in the open near reception centers.

“We recorded a similar situation, very difficult, in Subotica (near the border with Hungary), where there is a risk of a humanitarian crisis if we do not increase the accommodation capacity,” Djurovic said, noting that there are also problems in Preservo, in the south of the country, or in Sombor. , in the north, where more than 600 people sleep on the outskirts of the reception camp.

Djurovic says most refugees enter the country from North Macedonia, Kosovo and Bulgaria.

These are mostly people from Afghanistan, Syria, Pakistan, North African countries, the Middle East and other regions of Asia and Africa. EFE

