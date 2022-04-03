The number of Colombians detained on the US southern border has risen over the past four months

According to data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the number of Colombians detained by US immigration authorities after crossing the border with Mexico has increased significantly in recent months.

Between October 2021 and February 2022 alone, more than 25,800 Colombians trying to enter the United States were intercepted by CPB agents.According to information collected by Telemundo Washington. In just four months, the numbers were alarming. fact, In February this year alone, 9,600 Colombian citizens were arrested on the southern borderWhile in January the number was around 3900.

However, the number is lower compared to other nationalities, although the change from year to year is surprising. In February 2021, the Anti-Corruption Commission reported 399 arrests of Colombians, while 510 were reported in the same month the year before.

The contrast is noticeable. In a report by Sergio Gomez Masseri for the timeOne newspaper, for which he is a Washington correspondent, confirmed that between October 2019 and February 2022, the Border Patrol detected an increase in the flow of immigrants that exceeded 20,000. In this sense, it rose from 42 detainees per month at the end of 2019 to about 9,600 by the beginning of this year.

In general, according to what I posted los angeles times, In fiscal year 2021 (which ended last September 30), CBP recorded a total of 1.72 million arrests of immigrants and asylum seekers, The highest number ever recorded.

According to Border Patrol data, the majority of those arrested so far this fiscal year are adults traveling alone, followed by family units. Regarding Colombians, nearly 7,000 of the 9,600 Colombians detained by immigration were intercepted in February 2022 in Yuma, Arizona, on the southern border of the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to CBS News that since the beginning of March, the US government has returned Colombians who entered the country through the border under Title 42, the public health law enacted at the beginning of 2020. Allowing urgent expulsion of immigrants, without the opportunity to seek asylum or other humanitarian protection.

Previously, as Masseri notes in his report, detained citizens who applied for asylum were processed through what’s called Title 8, the regular immigration channel that applies to people arriving in the United States seeking that status. However, due to the fact that it is a process that can take several months, many immigrants who were released in the United States while judicial proceedings were in progress ended up staying illegally.

Title 42 policy was set up by former President Donald Trump, in the context of the pandemic, and maintained by Democrat Joe Biden. However, on Friday, April 1, his administration announced that it would cancel the order.

The Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mallorcas, said Title 42 of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US national public health agency, will be lifted next month.

“Address 42 will remain in effect until May 23 Until then, DHS will continue to turn away adults and families found on the southwest border,” Mayorcas said in a statement.

Title 42, effective March 2020, requires the removal of unauthorized adults and family units arriving at the US land border as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Once the ‘Section 42’ order is in effect, DHS will process people found at the border under Title 8, which is the standard procedure we use for removal procedures,” Mayorkas added. Let me be clear: Those who cannot establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be disqualified‘, he finished.