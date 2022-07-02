The nuclear deal requires the lifting of unilateral restrictive measures against Iran

Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Friday questioned the West’s seriousness in negotiations to revitalize the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (PIAC).

The head of state spoke by phone with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, who is hosting negotiations on the agreement. Al-Thani added that Western countries are politicizing the negotiations despite the ratification of the International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran has a legal and transparent nuclear program.

Moreover, he stressed that the Islamic Republic will continue to demand that any agreement provides for the lifting of unilateral restrictive measures by the United States and countries in its orbit against the Iranian economy. Raisi told Al Thani that Iran is determined to defend its rights and has rejected the repeated accusations and lies spread by Western hegemony bodies and the media against his country. Rad stressed that “the permanent agreement requires the lifting of sanctions and the unconditional abandonment of baseless accusations.”

On Wednesday, the latest round of talks concluded in the Qatari capital, Doha, which aims to reactivate the agreement and lift sanctions imposed on Iran.

