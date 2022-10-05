The Nobel Prize in Medicine 2022: the biologist Svante Papu who decoded the history of the human family | Sciences

The Nobel Prize in Medicine 2022: the biologist Svante Papu who decoded the history of the human family | Sciences

Karolinska Institutet announced on Monday 3 that Svante Pääbo is the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine. The Swedish biologist earned this award by deciphering the genomes of extinct humans, which had a major impact on knowledge of human evolution and our own genes.

See also  US-Mexico Immigration: Video of Dozens of Migrants Crossing the Border into the US

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.