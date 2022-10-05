The Nobel Prize in Medicine 2022: the biologist Svante Papu who decoded the history of the human family | Sciences

Karolinska Institutet announced on Monday 3 that Svante Pääbo is the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine. The Swedish biologist earned this award by deciphering the genomes of extinct humans, which had a major impact on knowledge of human evolution and our own genes.

Thus Babu carried out a work whose aim, in the words of the Nobel Committee, was ‘It seems impossible’: Reconstructing the history of human relatives through genetics.

Pääbo is now known as the father of paleogenomics. Photo: EFE

Get to know our closest relatives

Archaeological and fossil investigations have found that modern humans, Homo sapiens, appeared in Africa approximately 300,000 years ago, while our ‘cousins’, Neanderthals, inhabited Europe and Western Asia from 400,000 years ago until 30,000 years ago, when They became extinct.

Some groups of Homo sapiens migrated to the Middle East 70,000 years ago, so They lived with their Neanderthal relatives For thousands of years as they continued to spread throughout the rest of the planet.

However, to know the relationship between modern humans and Neanderthals, it was required Sequence your genomethat is, to decode their DNA, the “book” of chemical instructions that define each living organism.

By the end of the last century, almost the entire human genome had been sequenced, but doing the same with Neanderthals was a huge challenge, because this group of molecules has degraded over time and only short fragments remain. Meanwhile, what’s left is contaminated with DNA from bacteria and modern humans.

Left, fresh Neanderthal DNA. True, the state of this genome is after thousands of years. Photo: Nobel Prize

The first genome of Neanderthals

While he was a professor at the University of Munich, Svante Pääbo embarked on a task of analysis Neanderthal DNA It is found in mitochondria, cell organelles. It represents only a portion of the total genome, but because each cell contains thousands of mitochondria, there was a better chance of success.

He applied his methods to cells 40,000 year old Neanderthal bone I managed to sequence it. At that time, it was already possible to verify that this species was genetically different from modern humans and chimpanzees.

Years later, after the establishment of headquarters Max Planck Institute In Leipzig, Germany, he proposed to do the same with the DNA (99% of the total genome) of a Neanderthal.

Fragment of a Neanderthal skull from 40,000 years ago. Photo: NHM

With an experienced team of genetics, they have improved methods for isolating and analyzing DNA from ancient bone remains. They have also benefited from new technical advances in genome sequencing.

In this way, they were able to publish the first sequence of the Neanderthal genome in 2010.

Comparing them with modern humans around the world, they found that these ancient humans were more similar to humans People from Europe or Asia (1% to 4% of its genome) compared to those in Africa.

For the first time, we had proof of it Both species have mated during their coexistence on these continents.

New relative: Denisovans

Shortly after they tapped into the Neanderthal genome, Papu’s team analyzed the 40,000-year-old skeleton remains of a finger found in Denisova Cave in southern Siberia.

Fortunately, the bone contained well-preserved DNA. Their sequence turned out to be unlike anything known from Neanderthals and modern humans. They just discovered a previously unknown human species: they named it Denisovan or Denisovan man.

Also, when conducting comparative studies, they discovered parts of this genome in The people of Melanesia and other regions of Southeast Asiacarrying up to 6% of Denisovan DNA.

Thus it became clear that Homo sapiens Mating with Denisovans During its expansion in East Asia Until the extinction of this species, dated to a time similar to the disappearance of Neanderthals.

Pääbo’s research revealed how the world was inhabited when Homo sapiens migrated out of Africa. Photo: Nobel Prize

Further investigations determined that the most recent common ancestor of Homo sapiens, Neanderthals and Denisovans, lived more than 800,000 years ago.

Implications of his discoveries in medicine and physiology

According to the Karolinska Institutet Commission, the results of Pääbo led to the creation of paleontology. This new scientific discipline is based on reconstructing the genetic sequences of already extinct species.

The Swedish commission’s statement said advances in paleobiology achieved by the new Nobel Prize allow us today to understand “how the genes of our extinct relatives influence the physiology of present-day humans”.

For example, it is now known that the Denisovan version of EPAS1 gene It gives Tibetans an advantage in surviving at high altitudes.

On the other hand, some Neanderthal genes influence our immune response to various types of infections. In the case of COVID-19, it was found that there were genes inherited from these humans that exacerbated the disease and other genes that prevented severity.