The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Devwig

download player

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to former US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben S. Bernanke and the economists Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Devwig “for their research on banking and financial crises”. The important prize is not technically a Nobel Prize like the other prizes, but the Bank of Sweden Prize for Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel.

According to the Nobel Prize Committee, the three economists awarded today have made it possible to significantly improve knowledge about the role of banks in economic cycles, particularly during financial crises. Their studies have shown how important it is to prevent banks from failing, and to provide the tools to support them temporarily if necessary, to avoid more serious repercussions on the economy.

In the early 1980s, Bernanke, Diamond and Dipvig were among the first to research the problems of banks and how to make them less vulnerable in times of crisis. Through their research, the rules and laws for regulating financial markets will emerge.

In the economic system that established itself during the twentieth century, savings must be made available to flow into investments. The problem is that those with savings often want to always be able to access their money as quickly as possible, while individuals and businesses want guarantees about when their mortgages or loans will be repaid. Diamond and Dybvig showed how banks are the perfect solution to this problem: they act as intermediaries, accepting money deposits from many savers, in order to always provide access to credit to whoever wants it, but make loans and investments equally possible. In the long run you keep a portion of the money raised busy for a long time.

Diamond and Dybvig also showed how this dual nature makes banks especially vulnerable if rumors of their possible and imminent bankruptcy circulate. If many savers rush to withdraw money from their accounts, fearing that it will end badly, the bank will not be able to support its other activities from mortgages and loans, to bankruptcy. This is why the guarantees given by governments are so important: knowing that they will be able to step in to save a bank or that each checking account is guaranteed within a certain amount, medium and small savers (more numerous in large banks than in very rich ones) are less likely to withdraw their money if they seem Things are bad.

Bernanke devoted an important part of his study to the Great Depression, the severe global economic and financial crisis that began in the late 1920s. He analyzed the behavior and evolution of bank management when crises become ever longer and deeper. One of the consequences of the bank’s failure in the 1930s was the loss of important information on the credit access system, which had consequences for companies’ ability to direct their savings toward productive investments.

Ben Shalom Bernanke was born in 1953 in Augusta (Georgia, United States) and was Chairman of the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, from 2006 to 2014. Therefore, during his tenure he had to face the serious financial and economic crisis that began in 2008, and often What received criticism for not expecting a deterioration of the economy in time and for some of the measures adopted in the early years of the crisis, which were mainly directed at bailing out Wall Street.

Douglas W. Diamond was born in 1953, received his Ph.D. from Yale University in 1980, and is a lecturer at the University of Chicago.

Born in 1955, Philip H. Devig received his Ph.D. in 1979 from Yale University and is a lecturer at the University of Washington.