“The news is not good”: details of the health status of writer Salman Rushdie after the attack

After suffering a seizure in the morning, shortly before he climbed to the podium where he was speaking in New York, British writer Salman Rushdie was flown by helicopter to a medical center in the city, where he underwent surgery.

After the operation, at seven in the afternoon in Chile, he was his literary agent, Andrew Willy , Which issued a statement saying: “The news is not good.” I realized that the author midnight kids He was connected to a respirator, unable to speak. But nevertheless, he realized that it would have dire consequences after the attack.

Perhaps Salman will lose an eye. The nerves were severed in his arm. And his liver was stabbed and damaged.”pointed out.

This still image from the video shows Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, left, escorted from the podium as people greet author Salman Rushdie, center right, at the Chateauqua Foundation in Chautauqua, New York.

Police arrested Hadi Matar, 24, after he attacked and stabbed Salman Rushdie in the neck.

Initially, the details of the attack were not entirely clear. And that’s until 5 p.m., Chilean time, when NYPD Major Eugene Staneshevsky held a press conference in which he reported that the author was still undergoing surgery, but without specifying his condition.

She also revealed the identity of the assailant, Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from New Jersey. He also stabbed the writer “at least once in the neck and at least once in the stomach”. And that a doctor was present at the meeting. “He immediately began providing first aid to Mr. Rushdie” after the appeal, Stanisevsky said.