The news in one minute 2:00 in the afternoon. November 22, 2022

Catch up, in a minute, on today’s top news November 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.:

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake surprises in Vicente Guerrero, Baja California

An earthquake was recorded on Tuesday morning in Baja California with a magnitude of 6.2, according to the National Seismological Service.

Mexico draws 0-0 with Poland, Ochoa assists Lewandowski’s penalty kick

Mexico were held to a goalless draw by Poland in their World Cup debut in Qatar. Guillermo Ochoa was the hero, saving a penalty from Lewandowski.

Get out the jackets! The first snow fell on Cerro del Potosi

Because of the low temperatures in Nuevo León, the first snow of the year has been reported in Cerro del Potosi.

Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanes dies. I was hospitalized in Spain

Cuban singer Pablo Milanes has died at the age of 79 in Spain.

Bring a waterproof and cold jacket. Low temperatures and rain are expected in Mexico

Forward System No. 10 will interact with the low pressure channel causing heavy rains in Chiapas and Tabasco and heavy rains in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo. The very cold environment with frost will continue in the states of Mesa del Norte.

