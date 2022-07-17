The new summer travel obsession: an opera in a medieval castle in Finland

What are your plans for this summer? Still don’t know where to go? It is possible that when you see and know more about the privileged location of the Savonlinna Opera Festival, it will be more clear to you.

We are located in FinlandUnder the magical northern summer sun. Hence that Savonlinna Opera FestivalFinland’s main cultural event.

World-renowned for its high-quality opera and concerts, every summer it attracts music lovers from all over the world to the charming lakeside town of Savonlinna. The month-long festival takes place in OlavinlinnaA majestic medieval castle beside Finland’s largest lake.

Hotel Olavinlinna is located on Finnish Lake Road.

And what can we tell you about this castle? Basically it was built in 1475 and that It is the northernmost medieval castle in the world that still stands. Its location is exactly what makes it even more beautiful: in the middle of an island. So we add a fairy night light.

About 70,000 people pass here annually, and once inside, they are fascinated by rarely seen classics, as well as world premieres and visiting productions from such prestigious opera houses as La Scala or Bolshoi Theater.