The new series by Guillermo del Toro

Netflix has announced the production of a horror TV series called Cabinet of Curiosities, written and produced by Guillermo Del Toro. The series will consist of 8 mysterious stories, each with a dedicated crew. Let’s get acquainted together with the actors and actresses who will participate in the TV series puma puma da scare.

Cabinet of curiosity is a set of Eight mystery novels From magical to horrifying, from eerie to gothic to classic scary. Guillermo del Toro He is a producer, exhibitor, and writer of some stories.

Together with the Academy Award-winning director, the television series written by Pamous Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent NS Vincenzo Natale, while we find the role of producers Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Pryor NS Keith Thomas and screenwriters Haley Z. Boston, Regina Corrado, David S.Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn NS Mika Watkins.

The press release From the Netflix through which the TV series was announced it reads:

“From terrifying to magical, from gothic to gruesome or disturbing, these eight complex and sinister tales (including two original works by del Toro) will be brought to light by a team of writers and directors personally selected by del Toro.”

cast

Among the heroes of the new Netflix TV series, we find the former star of The Walking Dead Andrew Lincoln, which along with aa Issey Davis NS Hannah Galloway You will star in a made-up episode Jennifer KentBabadook Manager. The rest of the actors and actresses who appeared in the other episodes will be: