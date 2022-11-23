The new poster for The Last of Us, the series coming to Sky

entertainment giant sky Issued in these hours New poster From The last of usthe series based on the video game saga of the same name obedient dog.

The poster (you can find it at the bottom of the page) is in many ways similar to the cover of the iconic first video game as Joel and Ellie confront the audience against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic future. We remind you that you can re-evaluate the trailer for series A This is our address.

The last of us

Developed TV series Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) in collaboration with the creator of the game Neil Druckmann and executive producer Caroline Strauss (Game of thrones). While that Sony Pictures TelevisionAnd the PlayStation productions, word games And the obedient dog They will take care of the production side. The pilot episode will be directed by Cantemir Palagovwhile also including managers Samila Opanik And the Ali Abbasi. Filming began from Calgary (Canada) in July 2021.

in the broadcast Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Jeffrey Pearce, Murray Bartlett, Con O’Neill, Anna Torv, Natasha Mumba, Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson.

plot: Based on the popular video game of the same name and developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for PlayStation® platforms, The Last Of Us will be available in all territories where Sky has a presence, including the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The story of The Last Of Us takes place twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel, a cunning survivor, is tasked with extracting Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, from the heavily guarded quarantine area. A seemingly easy task quickly turns into a brutal and harrowing journey, as the two of them will have to cross the United States together and rely on each other to survive.

The series will be available on HBO from January 15, 2023 on Sky the following day.