The new metropolitan police chief, with a history of abuse

behind the General Arturo Gonzalez passes away Yesterday, Aldo Monjardin Díaz was appointed Commander of the Metropolitan Police, after the session of the State Security Council.

Selected “for his career and performance”; However, Both the CNDH and its counterpart in Jalisco (CEDHJ) referred to the events that occurred during the “Globalphobes” protests in 2004. During the Summit of Heads of State of Latin America and the Caribbean and the European Union, held in Guadalajara.

At that time, according to human rights, acts of torture and arbitrary arrests by members of the state police, who was in charge of Monjardin.

The CNDH even recommended that then-Governor Francisco Ramirez Acuña initiate administrative proceedings against officials from the Security Secretariat, as well as the Public Prosecutor’s Office, “for improper use of public force.”

In this regard, an interview was requested from the state government. By coordinating public security, it was replied that “it can’t, because the Metropolitan Police is a body governed by a board of directors made up of mayors.” “As stated on the day of the resignation of the former commissioner (Arturo Gonzalez), the board of directors will analyze the options and needs of the company to elect a new president … that the elections took place in the board of directors, Coordination added.