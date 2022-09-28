The new game from the authors of Monument Valley – Nerd4.life is available with Netflix

Desta: memories between Now available exclusively on mobile in collaboration with Netflix. Players can access Desta: The Memories Between via a Netflix subscription on iOS and Android devices. The PC and console release periods will be announced later.

Desta: memories between a file rogue Features “An immersive story, turn-based strategy, and dribbling ball-themed action”. The game explores themes such as self-reflection, loss, regret, gender identity, friendships/sexual relationships and friendships, through the eyes of the games’ first non-dual hero, Desta.

Every night, Desta falls into a mysterious dream world, filled with fragments of past places, memories of old friends, influences and luminous orbs that give Desta the power to alter the course of events.

The only way to advance is to play Mystery dodgeball-style game He delves into Desta’s dreams and inner memories in search of the right words to say.

“This is an exciting new path for us, as it gives players the opportunity to grow and interact with Desta in a meaningful way in the coming months. We look forward to taking players even further in Desta’s dreams.” Danny Gray, Creative Director by ustwo games.

updates and new content Will be available in the months following launch: exact dates will be announced later. Among the first innovations players can expect are:

Weekly Challenges

A difficult situation

New skills and memories

New characters and chapters in Desta’s story

Furthermore

As the company declares: “ustwo games You will donate 3% of the profits From Desta to youth organizations. As a registered B Corp, ustwo games is committed to harnessing the power of gaming to make a positive impact, as is Alba’s reforestation campaign. Youth organizations help young people regain their self-confidence and voice when they need it most, which is an essential aspect of Desta’s story. There will be more news about this initiative after it has been launched in two games.”

Here you can watch the presentation instead.