The new clip from Wendell and Wild, an animated Netflix movie with Jordan Peele

During the week of Geeked on Netflix, which happened a few days ago, a new clip from Wendell and Wild, an animated film starring duo Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Key I managed to sell to the streaming platform.

The new clip from Wendell and Wild

The video seems to evoke the atmosphere of Coraline and The Nightmare Before Christmas, with settings clearly inspired by the Tim Burton films. Wendell Wild It is a comedy that tells the story of two demonic brothers who must face their archenemy, the demon Sister Healy, and his assistants, the goats Kat and Rau.

The animated film, directed by Henry Selick, director Coraline, marked its return in style. Key and Peele will provide their voices to the two brothers. The voice cast also includes Angela Bassett, James Hong, and Tamara Smart.

In a recent interview, Selick explained that he had spoken with Jordan Peele about his potential involvement in the project, as he was struck by his enthusiasm and desire to collaborate as producer, writer, and voice actor.

Wendell and Wild arrives on Netflix in October. In the meantime, we remind you that Jordan Peele has made a name for himself as a great director with Get Out and Us, two horror films that use social and ethnic themes as a useful narrative structure. Now there’s anticipation for his new movie, no.

no The director will reunite with Oscar winner Daniel KaluuyaGet Out stars Kiki Palmer and Academy Award nominee Stephen Yeon as residents of a no-man’s land in California who face an extraordinary discovery. The release is set for July 22nd.