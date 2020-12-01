The new Cape Coral HS soccer coach has a record of success

Cape Coral High School appointed Barry Bowman the new football coach for the Seahawks on Monday. It’s an upgrade from his previous role as team defense coordinator.

Bowman, a former Texas high school football coach, has more than 30 years of coaching experience with a record of success, plus personal experience playing college football and reaching the NFL.

According to a Lee County School District press release, Bowman amassed a record 107-41 as head coach in Texas, which included a 26-6 playoff record and three state championships.

Bowman has won 17 different Coach of the Year awards as a result of success with his teams, and was recently named to the Top 10 Coaches of All-Time in East Texas by the Texas High School Coaches Association.

As a player, Bowman played in the first division of football at Louisiana Tech University and went on to play with the Rams and the Seahawks in the NFL.

As defense coordinator for Cape Cora High School, he led a unit that only allowed 206 yards per game during the last season.

“Coach Bowman is a great addition to the Seahawk family,” CCHS Director Christian Engelhardt said in the press release.

