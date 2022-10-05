The Netflix live action movie will be directed on BioShock by the director of I Am Legend

After Netflix announced earlier this year that it would adapt Irrational Games’ acclaimed shooter BioShock into a live action movie, the streaming service revealed that it has secured a writer and director for the project.

When news of a BioShock adaptation broke in February, there wasn’t much other than the fact that the project had been co-developed with publisher Take-Two and Vertigo Entertainment with the goal of turning it into a cinema.

Now, however, Netflix has revealed that there are two main roles in the project, with Frances Lawrence signed on as the director.

Lawrence—who previously directed films such as I Am Legend, Constantine, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire—will work on a screenplay for Michael Green, whose screenplay credits include Blade Runner 2049, Logan, Jungle Cruise, and several episodes from the film’s authorship. American Gods from Amazon.

Release date not yet known for Netflix’s adaptation of BioShock: the streaming service simply says it will arrive “soon”.

BioShock is, of course, just one of many video game adaptations in the Netflix business, and today the news also came that the live-action series Horizon Zero Dawn . will be developed by Umbrella Academy Executive Producer Steve Blackman.