The N64 Retro Control that can be used on the Nintendo Switch has gone on sale

The console can be used with the Nintendo Switch console (Photo: Nintendo)

last May 12, nintendo Put your original console console for sale online Nintendo 64However, video game lovers and fans retro It was sold out in less than a month, as it was no longer available. Its cost is $49.99.

The control item has all the physical characteristics of the original, and the three differences are that It’s wireless, no “Rumble Pack” needed like in the 90’s And it has a built-in vibration support.

It should be noted that its sale is only available to those who subscribe to it nintendo switch onlineOtherwise, they will not be able to access Classic Nintendo 64 Gameswhose annual subscription costs $19.99.

The console is already sold out on the official website (Photo: nintendo.com/store)

As of May 31, the control appears as unavailable and those interested in purchasing it can read the message: “This item is not currently available. Please check back later.”However, users can “add to cart” the product or constantly check to see if they have already restocked it.

According to the site, product shipments are only available for the United States and Canada, but It is not necessary to have it for the catalog functionality.

The purpose of this nostalgic console is for Nintendo 64 enhanced games to be played the way they were meant to be played. It has also been clarified that the console is compatible with games such as Fox star.

The console being sold is wireless and does not require a “Rumble Pack” (Image: Nintendo)

This console is the perfect way to explore the 3D worlds that debuted on the Nintendo 64.. It even includes a built-in shake function for compatible games! The console is available for purchase by any Nintendo Switch Online member. It can be read in the description of the official website.

The high demand for this control can be explained because it is compatible with current technology; While those that are displayed on the Internet and belong to the original console They are only of interest to collectors or gamers who are nostalgic for the N64.

A subscription gives access to the catalog (Photo: Nintendo)

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to play titles like Minecraft, Soplatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but it also gives customers an extensive catalog of NES and SNES classics.

In order to access those on the Nintendo 64 console, it is necessary to pay for the expansion, which costs $49.99 (same as the console).

Nintendo 64, a legendary console from the ’90s (Photo: Exclusive)

By subscribing to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Compete online with your friends in Mario Kart 64, share your screen and invite another player to join your adventure in Star Fox™ 64, and suspend your game anytime in The Legend of Zelda™: Ocarina of Time.” It can be read on the official Nintendo website.

According to the official Nintendo Switch Online page, the Nintendo 64 addon includes the following classic titles from the 90s; All 16 can be played with the new version of the original console (although this is not a requirement):

-Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Winning Back: Covering Operations

– Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64 is one of those games that can be played on the Nintendo Switch (Image: Nintendo)

– guilt and punishment

Mario’s paper

-Mario Gold

Yoshi’s story

– Mario Kart 64

– Kirby 64: Crystal Shards

-F-Zero X

-Dr. Mario 64

-Banjo-Kazooie

