The municipality of Lima closes the book fair “Amazonas” for security reasons | inspection | lime fence | MML | Civil Defense | Community

The amazon book fair It was closed by people from the area lie subordinate Municipality of Lima On the morning of Friday 2 September. According to the notices placed outside the institution, the reasons for this action respond to insecurity.

in conversation with Republicthe leader of booksellers John Gervasio He pointed out that during a visit by the municipality with Civil Defense Some comments received. 95% of them have been resolved, and sometimes things remain pending. They asked us for something like a pool of water in anticipation of the fires that would have to go underground, but this is very expensive “, pointed out.

In addition, select on other occasions MML Provides reasonable time to raise Warnings; However, his condition was different.

“They can give us a few days to work out if something needs to be done, but we’ve been working with them for weeks. They tell us ‘this has to be corrected here’ and it’s done.” We want to comply with everything for our grants and for public safety But they do not give alternative solutions.

The exhibition is closed from Friday at 1:00 pm until further notice. Every day, 5,000 people visited the installed spaces in search of used books From fields such as philosophy, medicine, law, literature and many others. Also, on Saturdays, the little ones of the house attended presentations of stories and puppets. The Library It won’t be able to work either.

board of directors amazon book fair He is in an urgent session to address the issue.

It’s not the first time

The municipality of Lima was already closed amazon book fair In March of 2022. Again, the reasons expressed by the inspectors were due to the breach of security measures.

He added that what happened is that this is a place against which a closure order was issued, and yet he continued to carry out a commercial activity. A place that does not have a civil defense certificate. The certificate they show, in our civil defense licensing system, corresponds to another place in Montevideo Giron 883. They did not pass the technical security check of the civil defense”, explained the spokeswoman for the municipality of Lima, at that opportunity.

What is Amazon Book Fair?

It is a space located in the Amazonas jirón in Cercado de Lima, where there is a sale of books at different prices.