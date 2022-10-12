The movie with Florence Pugh coming in November

Marvel Netflix movie starring Florence Boge, adapted from the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue. It will hit the streaming platform on November 14th.

Read also: Best recent movies to watch: The must-watch titles of the last few years

Netflix miracle plot, actors and trailer

Directed by Academy Award-winning Sebastian Lelio, the film is set in 1862 and tells the story of Lieb Wright (Florence Boge), an English nurse summoned to the Midlands, Ireland, to monitor the condition of an eleven-year-old girl. Anna O’Donnell (Killa Lord Cassidy), that’s his name, he seems to be the protagonist of a miraculous event. The young woman, in fact, despite having fasted for four months, exactly from her birthday, appears to be in good health. The highly religious community immediately began talking about a miracle, while Anna, for her part, claims to survive thanks to an unspecified “mana from heaven”.

Lieb’s job will be to shed light on the story, with the goal of truly understanding Anna’s circumstances, especially when her health begins to deteriorate. Lieb will attempt to see the community and its beliefs clearly, openly challenged, and at his own risk.

trailer

In 2015, another work of Emma Donoghue was taken to the cinema: roomthe film that received four Academy Award nominations, and earned a figurine for its portrayal of Brie Larson.

behind Wonders – the miracleFlorence Pugh – Recently seen on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival for do not worry my love By Olivia Wilde – Appears in other films. In 2023 we will see her in the cinema with good guy by Zach Braff, Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan E Dunes – Part 2 by Denis Villeneuve. In 2024 he will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with LightningDirected by Jake Schreyer.

There’s no doubt: Florence Pugh is officially on top of the wave!

© Reproduction reserved