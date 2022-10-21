The most popular games in Italy, France and the Principality of Monaco – Montecarlonews.it

Relations between France and Italy are historically typical of border countries, intense above all exchanges and interactions. In this article we propose a special comparison between France and Italy, whose hero is one of the most popular topics: this is inherent in the lottery. What are the most famous games in the Principality of Monaco and France? While you are in Italy? These are the questions we are trying to answer. If you are curious just keep reading!

The most popular game in Italy lottowhose Its origins go back to the sixteenth century Specifically, Genoa. Since then, Lotto, as it is also known, has come a long way, not a little, as it has adapted to the recent developments in digital entertainment. This is confirmed by innovative versions such as 10eLotto Based on million daysalso popular games in Italy inspired by Lotto.

Lotto is a hobby made under ADDM supervisionThe Customs and Monopoly Agency, in Italy, is the official body responsible for regulated games.

for game It is necessary to choose from one to ten numbers, between 1 and 90, which can be entered in one of the following wheels: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Turin, Venice, to which the national wheel adds. The stake has an amount between A A minimum of 1 euro, a maximum of 200 euros.

The Saucepan They are: Excerpt, Specific Excerpt, Both, Ambeto, Tierno, Quatre and Cienquina, each with specific and different winning levels, which can be consulted on official channels, including online ones.

The French lottery dealer It’s called FDJ, short for Française des Jeux. It started its activity in 1976 after the launch of National Lottoa game that can be found in many French-speaking regions including the Principality of Monaco and even French Polynesia.

While it is true that the principle of territoriality regulates most of the lotteries in the world, no less important are the digital changes affecting the state of monopoly in the countries of the European Union.

In this context, FDJ has found itself collaborating with other state lotteries by launching a popular cross-cutting game. its name EuroMillions It is currently in the lottery games of the following countries: In addition to France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland. It is also played in Liechtenstein, Andorra and of course in Principality of Monaco. The first launch took place on February 13, 2004 and since then the success has been remarkable.

One of the news that caused an uproar is The last record jackpot for the game For which FDJ provided 195 million euros for a maximum amount of 230 million euros. Therefore, the prize pool is set to continue to grow, every week, if a profit of at least 17 million euros is not achieved. The minimum amount to play in EuroMillions is €2.50; For each post you will receive a random My Million code. Fun game in France and abroad.