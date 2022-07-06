The most drastic change in Android 13 that no one asked for

a android expert It just unveiled some of the most significant changes to Google’s next operating system. Android 13 It will be launched in a few months with changes in almost all departments. Someone we didn’t expect and it changes the way you should look for it Applications. If you usually install many files APK files We have bad news for you.

The apk-format It is the application used to install applications outside the official stores such as Google Play, Samsung Store, etc. Now these types of files will have a series of very important restrictions.

If you install APK this app will not have notifications

When Android 13 When you get to your device, you will have a change that no one asked for and that can greatly affect the way you use your smartphone. This change will affect users who rely heavily on apk files From unknown sources.

In other words, all APK files that are downloaded from the Internet and then manually installed on the device. Android 13 will cut off one of the main permissions: notifications.

Don’t know what beta has been added, but the new “restricted setting” feature in Android 13 will also prevent the user from enabling the notification listener for the app if the app is sideloaded with a non-session-based package installer! pic.twitter.com/bh6Wei0mQp – Mishaal Rahman 5 July 2022

If you install a file APK files This app will not be able to access notifications permission. This means that you will not be able to view any kind of notification. The application does not matter, the filter is in the download source. If not google apps Or some approved app stores there will be no way.

Worst of all, the user will not be able to activate this permission manually: Android 13 will restrict it whether you want it or not. It’s a measure to protect users, but from ProAndroid.com we see quite drastic.

Even when the user wants and knows the risks You will not be able to turn on notifications In manually installed applications Via APK. It is very annoying, because many apps installed via APK require notifications to work properly.

What do you think of this change from android 13? Do you see it well?