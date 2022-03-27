The Million Dollar Thriller: Who Will Defeat San Francisco?: There can only be one: Slingsby, Spiethl or Outridge?

The first two days of racing had one major meaning at the last SailGP summit on Saturday: the identification of the third finalist in the race for all races. This decision was made. Nathan Outridge and his team Japan took third place on the grid after previously qualified SailGP teams from Australia and the United States with a solid performance. With a good third place in the season standings, that’s no longer a huge surprise, but still has to be achieved in a racing series where rollovers and crashes are not uncommon. It worked – and the end of dreams on the evening of March 27 was perfect. The show won $1 Million for the entire SailGP fleet (from 10pm) after the last two races of the season at 11pm GST and will be streamed live online on various channels.

For example here on the SailGP homepage (please click).

Jed Jacobson on SailGP Jed Jacobson on SailGP She had already qualified for the final before the eighth and final boat races of the second SailGP season kicked off, but didn’t make a strong impression in front of the home crowd at Saturday’s fleet races: Jimmy Spiethl and the US SailGP team slipped quickly after the 5th, 7th and 5th ranks were leaked that they were testing ‘new strategies’ …

Bob Martin for SailGP Bob Martin for SailGP Finalists: Tom Slingsby and Team Australia want to defend the title tonight and earn millions in prize money again. But the four victories of the season no longer count …

Jed Jacobson on SailGP Jed Jacobson on SailGP With a stunning new boat layout, a one-day start win and an overall mixed performance, Sir Ben Ainsley and his British team finished first, sixth and fourth on day one ahead of San Francisco in third. They can no longer make it to the SailGP final See also Father was killed by a great white shark in front of his family

On the first day of the Regatta, it wasn’t just the Japanese in a good mood that caught the eye, with rows 6 and 2 wins and one day wins, who managed to develop from one race to the next. The crisis-ridden Spaniards, who prematurely released their master and captain Phil Robertson from his duties and sent them home – accompanied by an ugly public resignation – impressed the waters with their new captain: 470 helmsman Jordi Zammar led the Spanish team on the first day of the eighth and final summit of the second SailGP season by ranks 8, 3 and 2 are second in the provisional standings. Such a successful debut at the helm of the SailGP has not been as convincing as the last 470 Olympics bronze medalist, who is currently considered the barometer of all things in the new Olympic 470 mixed discipline with his crew, Nora Brugman. The canoe 470 wasn’t exactly considered an ideal starting point for a SailGP career. Xammar shows that good sailing skills can be transferable. For the Spaniards, Xammar’s performance is promising with the vision of the next season. The way they kicked Phil Robertson out of the team prematurely was not good at the international level.

Simon Bruty for SailGP Simon Bruty for SailGP After much trouble in the team, they were happy that Jordi Zammar had given the Spaniards such good results in his premiere at the wheel: the new man (on the left) and winger captain Florian Trettle

New Zealander Phil Robertson, known on the scene as an experienced, aggressive captain and teacher of Spaniards, who will play for Canada’s new SailGP team next season, defended himself on Saturday via Facebook against his alarming dismissal. The former World Match Race Champion, known to German sailing fans as the 2012 Tour Germany match winner and known for years as a sympathetic fan favorite, wrote of the stated accusations of arrogance in his direction:

“I am really disappointed that this weekend I did not have the opportunity to finish what I started with the Spanish SailGP team. It amazes me that a professional sports team is ‘focusing’ on next season rather than fighting for the championship this season, and always will. We are engaged in A sport with many variables. I’m still absolutely convinced that we still have a chance to win this championship this weekend. Flips, crashes, and mechanical faults are common in this series. After all, it’s a sport. Then anything can happen, especially In San Francisco Bay I put my heart and soul into this team I taught them everything I know and brought a very small and inexperienced group to a level where we can compete with the best in the world I respect and accept their decision to replace me last weekend What I cannot accept are the words that were said About my character and my travels. I feel shame and disrespect. Respect is earned, not given voluntarily.”

Despite good opening performances by Jordi Piper at the wheel, the Spaniards were no longer able to snatch the third final ticket from the Japanese.

Ricardo Pinto for SailGP Ricardo Pinto for SailGP Gorgeous photographic art by Riccardo Pinto featuring a frantic Kiwi Peter Burling, Blair Talk and their team at work. The New Zealanders learned a lot in their first SailGP season, are still sailing in search of shape and won't be able to console themselves with the fact that they are number one in the SailGP "Impact League", which recognizes the teams' environmental commitment

After the last two fleets, whose results will only have an impact on placements in the season standings, nearly everything is done for the Sunday evening showdown: Tom Slingsby, winner of all-career sailing, and World Sailor in 2021, will lead Jimmy “Spitfire” Spithill and “Windwhisperer” Nathan Outteridge teams Australia, the United States and Japan to the triple final if they and their boats reach the last of the Fleetras unharmed. Pre-season performances no longer play a role: One race decides which team will win the Million Dollar Prize. If you’re still up at 11 PM: This will be your Sunday night sports thrill!

Simon Bruty for SailGP Simon Bruty for SailGP In the end, does the latter laugh the loudest? Nathan Outridge secured third place in the final with his team Japan on Saturday. The treble final with Australia, the United States and Japan starts from scratch. Outteridge is a “gentle sailor” who seeks fewer duels than Slingsby or Spithill, but is very successful with wind and waves

A summary with many quotes from sailors from the first day of sailing off San Francisco can be found here (please click!).