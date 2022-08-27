The Middle East and the USA are on the list

(Motorsport-Total.com) – The World Rally Championship (WRC) organizers would like to add the Middle East rally to the WRC calendar – if possible early in the 2023 season. WRC Event Director Simon Larkin calls it a desert rally vs. English version of Motorsport.com As the missing piece of the puzzle. WRC also continues to work on an event in the USA.

© Ford WRC wants to race in the Middle East again early in 2023 (file photo) Zoom

“If we look at the calendar, we have a good snow event [Schweden]we have Africa [Safari-Rallye in Kenia]We have the Acropolis Rally in Greece and these are the events that we wanted to take back,” says Larkin.

“I think an event in the Middle East, and the desert rally in particular, is what’s missing in the puzzle,” Larkin continued. “Our ambition is to introduce such an event into the World Rally Championship, even early next year. We are working towards that goal.”

Desert Rally likely in Saudi Arabia

The World Radiocommunication Conference last appeared in the Middle East eleven years ago. In 2008, 2010 and 2011 the Jordan Rally was part of the WRC calendar. It is doubtful whether Jordan will be a potential location again. The desert rally is likely to take place in Saudi Arabia, where the Dakar Rally has been taking place since 2020.

This is intended to continue the path of global expansion of the WRC, after the tournament was held mostly in Europe in the past two years due to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We like to make a calendar where we compete on every continent except Antarctica,” Larkin says. “This is what the World Cup needs and this is what we have planned for 2020 and we want to return to absolute normalcy next year.”

United States and search for the right place

The United States of America, one of the most important automobile markets in the world, remains another WRC destination, albeit in the medium term. “The United States is attractive to every player in the tournament,” Larkin said. “We know there’s a huge following because we see it in viewership across all of our platforms.”

There are already appropriate dummy heads for assembly. “There are no other countries we go to where we already have ambassadors like Travis Pastrana and Ken Block who are already involved in the sport,” Larkin said.

“We think having an event there is a great base for the WRC. We just have to find the right city for it.” WRC was last driven in 1988 with the Olympus Rally in Washington State, USA.